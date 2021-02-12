Ex-Nissan boss’ accused smugglers seek Supreme Court’s help

BOSTON (AP) — An American father and son accused of sneaking former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt their extradition so they have time to pursue an appeal. Michael and Peter Taylor have fought for months to keep the U.S. government from handing the men over to Japan. They say they can’t legally be extradited and will be treated unfairly in the Japanese legal system. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston refused Thursday to put the extradition on hold. U.S. officials had said they could surrender the men to Japan as early as Friday.