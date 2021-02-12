Judge: Man impersonating Chicago cop ‘danger’ to community

CHICAGO (AP) — A man with a history of impersonating a Chicago police officer dating back to when he was 14 is in jail again after he allegedly did the same crime three times this year. During a Friday bond hearing, prosecutors detailed the charges against 26-year-old Vincent Richardson that include allegations that he pulled a car over and searched the occupants before letting them go. Richardson is being held without bond on an unrelated probation violation. After hearing about all Richardson had allegedly done to carry out his ruse and all the police equipment he’d bought, the judge called him a danger to the community.