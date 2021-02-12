Census: No redistricting data until end of September

The U.S. Census Bureau said it won’t be delivering data used for redrawing state and local legislative districts until the end of September. That will cause headaches for state lawmakers and redistricting commissions facing deadlines to redraw state legislative districts this year. The announcement from the statistical agency came as a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation that would extend the deadline for turning in the redistricting data to Sept. 30. A senior U.S. Census Bureau official had previously said the redistricting data would be available no earlier than the end of July. Before the pandemic, the deadline for finishing the redistricting data had been March 31.