Australia report says make Google and Facebook pay for news

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Parliament will debate making Google and Facebook pay for news after a Senate committee recommended no changes to drafts of the world’s first such laws. A Senate committee has been scrutinizing the bill since it was introduced to Parliament in December. The senators rejected Facebook and Google’s arguments that the so-called media bargaining code is unworkable. The code would force the digital giants to negotiate payment to Australian news media for news content to which the platforms link. Parliament is scheduled to consider the bill on Tuesday. Google has raised the prospect of its search engine being unavailable in Australia if the code were introduced. Facebook has threatened to prevent its users from sharing Australian news.