As impeachment vote draws near, McConnell revealing little

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seldom has Mitch McConnell signaled so little about such a consequential vote. Many expect the Senate’s top Republican to back acquitting former President Donald Trump of inciting rioters who assaulted the Capitol last month. But no one is really sure. The Washington political universe and the world beyond will collectively hold its breath when the Senate impeachment trial roll call reaches the Kentuckian’s name. The suspense over how he’ll vote underscores how much is at stake for McConnell and his party, though it seems extremely unlikely that 17 GOP senators will join all 50 Democrats to convict Trump.