Around 12,000 COVID-19 cases remain active in Wisconsin

(WAOW) — Wisconsin's active COVID-19 case burden continues to decline, as well as new daily cases.

Only once this week did the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) report a daily increase in cases above 1,000.

On Friday, DHS reports 938 new cases and 4,607 new negative test results.

This brings the total of confirmed cases in the state to 554,048, but nearly 97% of those are considered recovered. DHS considers only 12,111 cases as being still active.

The seven-day average for new cases continues to drop, reaching 832.

DHS also reports 11 deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 1,651.

The seven-day average for deaths drops to 19.

DHS also reported 52 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Thursday afternoon, 489 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals. Of those, 129 are in the ICU.

As of Thursday, a total of 901,333 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin. These vaccines have been administered in almost 670,000 (11.5%) of residents of the state.

Of those who have gotten vaccinations, 213,571 (3.7) have completed the series.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.