1 in custody after mystery 911 human smuggling call in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal officials say one person is in custody as their investigation continues into a mysterious 911 human trafficking call. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statement said Friday that no other information could be provided. Federal, state and local authorities in Texas have been searching for a tanker truck days after a 911 caller in the San Antonio area reported dozens of people were trapped inside it. The caller said Monday that there were an estimated 80 people inside the truck’s tank — typically used to haul liquids or gases that can be hazardous — and that they couldn’t breathe.