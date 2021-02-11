Wind Chill Advisory issued February 11 at 1:41PM CST until February 12 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

…ANOTHER ROUND OF BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILL READINGS LATE TONIGHT

AND FRIDAY MORNING…

.,Wind chill readings will fall as low as 25 below zero late tonight

into Friday morning across portions of central and north central

Wisconsin.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central and north central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.