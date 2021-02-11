Wind Chill Advisory issued February 11 at 1:41PM CST until February 12 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 11 at 1:41PM CST until February 12 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WINew
…ANOTHER ROUND OF BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILL READINGS LATE TONIGHT
AND FRIDAY MORNING…
.,Wind chill readings will fall as low as 25 below zero late tonight
into Friday morning across portions of central and north central
Wisconsin.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central and north central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.