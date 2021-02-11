Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Wood County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central and north central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&