Tokyo Olympics: Mori to leave but gender issue remains

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshiro Mori was expected to resign as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee following sexist comments implying women talk too much. Mori’s departure comes after more than a week of non-stop criticism about his remarks earlier this month. He initially apologized but refused to step away. That was followed by relentless pressure from television pundits, sponsors, and an on-line petition that drew 150,000 signatures. But it’s not clear that his resignation will clear the air and return the focus to exactly how Tokyo can hold the Olympics in just over five months. The replacement for the 83-year-old Mori is widely reported to be 84-year-old Saburo Kawabuchi, the former president of the governing body of Japanese soccer.