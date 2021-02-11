Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

11:09 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 55, Westfield Area 41

Altoona 81, Stanley-Boyd 53

Appleton North 55, Oshkosh West 45

Arcadia 68, Black River Falls 63

Athens 56, Phillips 51

Bangor 89, New Lisbon 46

Beaver Dam 91, Reedsburg Area 64

Black Hawk 76, Albany 44

Blair-Taylor 79, Eleva-Strum 56

Bowler 46, Northland Lutheran 35

Brillion 68, Chilton 51

Brookfield Central 92, Menomonee Falls 79

Brookfield East 73, West Allis Nathan Hale 58

Bruce 57, Birchwood 41

Butternut 64, Lac Courte Oreilles 61

Cambria-Friesland 73, Princeton/Green Lake 60

Cameron 84, Barron 82

Cashton 66, Wonewoc-Center 22

Cedar Grove-Belgium 44, Kohler 41

Cedarburg 79, West Bend East 67

Central Wisconsin Christian 64, Oakfield 44

Clintonville 48, Marinette 45

Cochrane-Fountain City 63, Augusta 42

Coleman 68, Bonduel 46

Columbus Catholic 75, Spencer 49

D.C. Everest 93, Wausau East 71

Darlington 88, Riverdale 48

De Pere 72, Notre Dame 70

DeForest 51, Stoughton 49

Delavan-Darien 64, Elkhorn Area 54

Dodgeland 58, Horicon 49

Drummond 55, Mercer 25

Durand 73, Colfax 60

East Troy 62, Turner 49

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 72, Independence 55

Edgar 66, Assumption 33

Edgerton 72, Big Foot 40

Edgewood 44, Sauk Prairie 31

Elcho 75, Crandon 60

Elk Mound 59, Mondovi 44

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58, Mishicot 54

Ellsworth 70, Somerset 67

Evansville 59, Brodhead 46

Fall Creek 77, Osseo-Fairchild 51

Fennimore 66, Cuba City 53

Flambeau 62, Winter 46

Fond du Lac 87, Kaukauna 83

Franklin 82, Racine Case 62

Freedom 68, Luxemburg-Casco 60

Germantown 59, Wauwatosa West 57

Goodman 97, White Lake 79

Grafton 76, West Bend West 52

Hartford Union 57, Port Washington 49

Heritage Christian 69, Williams Bay 68

Hortonville 61, Appleton East 54

Hudson 90, Rice Lake 75

Janesville Parker 69, Janesville Craig 62

Jefferson 79, Clinton 46

Kenosha Bradford 58, Racine Horlick 42

Kenosha Indian Trail 55, Racine Park 46

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Shoreland Lutheran 64

Kettle Moraine 74, Mukwonago 56

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Kewaskum 51

Kewaunee 77, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 68

Kimberly 84, Appleton West 51

La Crosse Logan 59, Holmen 53

Lake Country Lutheran 64, Lourdes Academy 51

Lake Mills 70, Watertown Luther Prep 57

Lancaster 57, Platteville 48

Little Chute 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 38

Lodi 62, Poynette 47

Lomira 68, Laconia 63

Manitowoc Lutheran 77, Sheboygan Area Luth. 76

Markesan 76, Fall River 71

Mauston 77, Nekoosa 46

McDonell Central 65, Thorp 26

McFarland 74, Cambridge 60

Medford Area 70, Mosinee 65

Mellen 63, Bayfield 54

Melrose-Mindoro 60, Whitehall 54

Menomonie 67, Eau Claire Memorial 64, OT

Milton 56, Fort Atkinson 41

Mineral Point 65, Boscobel 51

Monona Grove 68, Mount Horeb 37

Monticello 68, Juda 29

Mountain Top Academy 75, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 63

Muskego 60, Catholic Memorial 58

Necedah 56, Hillsboro 28

Neenah 75, Oshkosh North 64

New Glarus 50, Wisconsin Heights 47

New Richmond 80, Baldwin-Woodville 61

Nicolet 64, Homestead 53

Northland Pines 60, Lakeland 45

Northwestern 113, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40

Oak Creek 79, Kenosha Tremper 57

Oconto 71, Gibraltar 67

Oostburg 73, Random Lake 44

Oregon 66, Portage 58

Owen-Withee 69, Gilman 34

Peshtigo 38, Algoma 33

Plymouth 54, Campbellsport 47

Port Edwards 63, Pacelli 50

Potosi 80, Cassville 48

Pulaski 54, Green Bay Preble 49

Racine Lutheran 65, Martin Luther 61

Racine St. Catherine’s 74, Catholic Central 18

Reedsville 63, Howards Grove 50

Regis 60, Cadott 25

Rhinelander 81, Antigo 67

Richland Center 56, Lancaster 48

Rio 65, Montello 41

Ripon 62, Berlin 50

River Falls 59, Eau Claire North 40

River Ridge 47, Benton 42

Royall 52, Brookwood 35

Saint Croix Central 78, Prescott 42

Seneca 54, Ithaca 28

Sheboygan Falls 66, New Holstein 60

Shell Lake 67, Clayton 46

Shullsburg 70, Belmont 45

South Shore 61, Washburn 53

Southwestern 65, Iowa-Grant 46

Spring Valley 51, Boyceville 33

St. Croix Falls 82, Ladysmith 69

St. Mary Catholic 80, Hilbert 40

Stevens Point 69, Chippewa Falls 67

Stockbridge 74, Saint Lawrence Seminary 37

Stratford 80, Rib Lake 54

Sturgeon Bay 70, Sevastopol 51

Sun Prairie 62, Burlington 53

Superior 59, Ashland 47

Three Lakes 71, Florence 70

Unity 72, Frederic 44

Valders 55, Kiel 52

Watertown 74, Baraboo 35

Waukesha South 74, Arrowhead 64

Waunakee 64, Oconomowoc 62

Waupaca 85, Oconto Falls 63

Wausau West 59, Merrill 44

Wauwatosa East 67, Marquette University 55

West De Pere 74, Shawano 61

Weyauwega-Fremont 71, Menominee Indian 59

Whitefish Bay 54, Slinger 34

Wilmot Union 71, Union Grove 63

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69, North Fond du Lac 60

Winneconne 64, Waupun 55

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50, Marshfield 44

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 69, Tigerton 52

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 72, Amherst 56

Wrightstown 64, Denmark 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Almond-Bancroft vs. Pacelli, ccd.

Aquinas vs. Tomah, ccd.

Luck vs. Grantsburg, ccd.

Northwood vs. Clear Lake, ccd.

Shorewood vs. Brown Deer, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mauston 52, Necedah 30

Waunakee 64, Oconomowoc 62

Wisconsin Dells 49, Westfield Area 41

Division I Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Janesville Craig 66, Milton 38

Monona Grove 41, Sun Prairie 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

