Temperatures tumbling into the weekend

If you guessed more cold is on the way, you have been paying attention to the forecast this week. In fact, temperatures will get even colder through the weekend before they rebound next week.

Today: Some sun early, then increasing clouds with a few flurries possible toward evening.

High: 5 Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A dusting up to an inch possible.

Low: -5 Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: A few flurries possible early, then decreasing clouds and a bit breezy.

High: 3 Wind: NW 10-15

Temperatures today will be very similar to the last couple of days with highs reaching the single digits above zero this afternoon. There will be some sun early in the day then we will experience increasing clouds with a wind out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area through 10 a.m.

The clouds will stick around through tonight and produce a chance of light snow. It looks like a dusting up to an inch of snow is possible, with areas south and east of Marathon county having the highest chance of accumulation. A few flurries might linger around daybreak on Friday, otherwise, we will experience decreasing clouds once again and highs just a couple of degrees above zero. The northwest wind will pick up a bit as well, creating more wind chill.

A weak storm system will pass to our south on Saturday and it looks close enough to produce a slight chance of snow, mainly for locations south and east of Marathon county. Otherwise, it will be quite frigid on Saturday with highs around 0. Sunday will be the coldest day with a good amount of sun and highs a little below zero.

Monday morning could be the coldest morning in the outlook with lows around -20, then things start to get better. We will see plenty of sun on Monday with highs in the single digits. Variable clouds and a few flurries could develop for Tuesday and Wednesday as high temps rise into the teens.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-February-2021

On this date in weather history: 2004 - North Dakota Governor John Hoeven declares a snow emergency as winds gusting over 70 mph along with heavy snow produces low visibilities and drifts up to 20 feet in northwestern North Dakota. Amtrak train service is interrupted in the region. The Weather Doctor