Marathon Co. Sheriff’s office asks for public to watch for missing elderly man

MARATHON Co. Wis. (WAOW)-- The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to watch for a missing elderly man.

Harry Zoromski is missing from his home in the town of Franzen.

The sheriff's office say he suffers from early stages of dementia as well as other health issues.

He may be driving in a 2002 Toyota Tacoma with a license plate of 215070F.

They say the truck may have a taillight out.

If you see Harry, you can contact Marathon County dispatch center at 715-261-1200.