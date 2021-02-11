Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have charged a Minnesota man with murder in an attack on a health clinic in which a medical assistant was killed and four of her colleagues were wounded. They also released new details Thursday about how Tuesday’s attack on the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo unfolded, but they brushed aside questions about whether more could have been done to prevent it. The charges filed against 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich describe how the attack was similar to one he allegedly threatened to carry out on the clinic in 2018. The criminal complaint says Ulrich shot five workers on Tuesday and detonated three apparent pipe bombs before surrendering.