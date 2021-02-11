Biden wants to quadruple refugee admissions set by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official and others say the Biden administration wants to raise refugee admissions to 62,500 for the current budget year, overriding former President Donald Trump’s record-low limit of 15,000. The official and others with knowledge of the plans spoke on condition on anonymity Thursday because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. President Joe Biden must submit his proposal to Congress before making a determination. Trump set the ceiling in October when the 2021 budget year started. It runs until September 30. Earlier this month, Biden announced plans to increase the cap to 125,000 for 2022.