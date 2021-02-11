Alabama seeks to be 1st state to execute an inmate this year

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama would be the first state to carry out an execution this year if it wins final court approval to go ahead with plans to put to death an inmate convicted of murder. The state has scheduled a lethal injection Thursday evening for 51-year-old Willie B. Smith III. He was convicted of the 1991 shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson, a police detective’s sister. Execution plans are currently stayed by an appeals court, but the state is appealing. Prosecutors said Smith stole $80 from Johnson at an ATM and killed her in a cemetery in 1991. The court also said Alabama cannot execute him without allowing his personal pastor in the death chamber.