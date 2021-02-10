Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

10:16 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield Central 75, Waukesha West 45

Edgar 55, Phillips 41

Fennimore 89, Iowa-Grant 57

Hillsboro 52, Wonewoc-Center 31

Milwaukee Academy of Science 81, Sun Prairie 77

Mukwonago 68, Verona Area 64

New Berlin West 67, Cudahy 46

Pewaukee 68, Whitnall 54

Pius XI Catholic 71, South Milwaukee 51

Racine Case 87, Kenosha Tremper 74

Southwestern 55, Mineral Point 45

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Brown Deer 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hurley 55, Mellen 40

Division I Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Oregon 53, Middleton 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

