Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookfield Central 75, Waukesha West 45
Edgar 55, Phillips 41
Fennimore 89, Iowa-Grant 57
Hillsboro 52, Wonewoc-Center 31
Milwaukee Academy of Science 81, Sun Prairie 77
Mukwonago 68, Verona Area 64
New Berlin West 67, Cudahy 46
Pewaukee 68, Whitnall 54
Pius XI Catholic 71, South Milwaukee 51
Racine Case 87, Kenosha Tremper 74
Southwestern 55, Mineral Point 45
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Brown Deer 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hurley 55, Mellen 40
Division I Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Oregon 53, Middleton 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/