Twitter suspends more India accounts amid free speech debate

NEW DELHI (AP) — Twitter says it has suspended some Indian accounts after it was served with several blocking orders by the government related to massive farmer protests. The company says the accounts will continue to be accessible outside India. It says none of the suspended accounts belongs to journalists, news organizations, activists or politicians because that would violate their right to free expression under Indian law. The move comes after Twitter temporarily blocked hundreds of accounts last week, including those of news websites and activists. Twitter subsequently restored them, prompting the Indian government to serve it with a non-compliance notice.