Senators to hear opening arguments in Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening arguments are set to begin in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

That follows an emotional first day Tuesday with the Senate voting to hear the case for convicting the former president of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

They saw graphic videos of the Jan. 6 riot, that left five people dead. On Wednesday, House Democrats prosecuting the case and the former president’s attorneys will lay out their opposing arguments before the senators, who are serving as jurors.

Trump is said to be fuming over his lawyers’ performance, and his allies are questioning the defense strategy.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden would not be watching the trial.

