Florida gov takes aim at media for Super Bowl virus coverage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is again lashing out at the news media over what he suggests is a bias in coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor asserted at a news conference in Venice, Florida, that the media is overly concerned about so-called super-spreader events after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory in last weekend’s Super Bowl. DeSantis brushed aside a question about how celebratory gatherings among maskless throngs might contribute to spreading more contagious strains of COVID-19. A U.K. variant appears to making a foothold in Florida even as state health officials continue to vaccinate more seniors.