EXPLAINER: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan

WUHAN, China (AP) — A World Health Organization team is leaving China after gaining some new insights into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide. But major questions remain unanswered. The team’s major conclusions seemed to confirm what most researchers had already surmised about the virus. The visit was never expected to definitively pinpoint the origin of the pandemic — an undertaking that, based on others, could take years. The examined several theories about how the virus jumped to humans and said it most likely came from an animal.