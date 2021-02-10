Aubrey Plaza book tells all _ about Santa Claus’ sister

NEW YORK (AP) — Aubrey Plaza has a story she’s been meaning to tell _ about the forgotten twin sister of Santa Claus. The “Parks and Recreation” and “Black Bear” actress has a deal with Viking Children’s Books for a book called “The Legend of the Christmas Witch.” Viking is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. It announced Wednesday that Plaza worked with her creative partner Dan Murphy and with illustrator Julia Iredale. In “The Legend of the Christmas Witch,” Santa’s sibling Kristtörn seeks a little understanding. The book is scheduled to come out October 12.