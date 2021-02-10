Athlete of the Week: Stratford’s Logan Rueth

Sometimes all it takes for greatness to show is a chance. Stratford's Logan Reuth is proof of that.

"Logan is a senior," explained Stratford wrestling's Head Coach Adam Davison. "He's been on this team his whole high school career and even in middle school and youth he wrestled for Stratford. (This year) he's a state qualifier for the first time, but that's not the only part of it. He's never been a full time varsity starter until this year."

Rueth wasn't slated to be a starter this year either, but due to unforeseen circumstances the opportunity presented itself.

"We lost another senior to a torn LCL in his knee earlier in the season," said Davison. "With that injury Logan was able to step in."

"I was just like well this is my chance," said Rueth. "Now I'm just going to have to make the best out of it."

He has.

In plotline torn straight from a movie, he's gone from a senior on JV to a regional and sectional champion who now has his eyes on a state title.

It's a story even he has a hard time believing.

"After he won his sectional championship this weekend I went over to him," recounted Davison. "I asked him, 'At the beginning of the year, if I told you that you that you're going to be a state qualifier what would you have said?' He said, 'I would have told you that you're nuts.'"

"I didn't think I'd make it to state to be honest with you," said Rueth. "I feel like no one expected me to be here and I'm just happy to be here."

Rueth's journey is one of perseverance, patience and hard work that despite what happens at state, is still nothing short of incredible.

"I mean a lot of kids would just give up," said Davison. "To stick through that for three years, get a varsity spot and now take it all the way to state is a pretty cool thing for him."

Rueth will wrestle this Saturday at Wausau East as the top seed in the 170 pound weight class in division three.