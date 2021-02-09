Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

9:51 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 74, Chequamegon 57

Argyle 47, Juda 34

Ashwaubenon 74, Green Bay Preble 53

Badger 51, Delavan-Darien 46

Barron 67, St. Croix Falls 65

Benton 49, Belmont 48

Berlin 64, Omro 42

Black River Falls 59, Westby 34

Bloomer 46, Cumberland 31

Brookfield East 68, Oak Creek 40

Cameron 93, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48

Catholic Central 45, Williams Bay Faith Christian 44

Chilton 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 23

Coleman 62, Crivitz 42

DeForest 74, New Berlin Eisenhower 64

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, Alma/Pepin 35

Eau Claire North 79, Superior 45

Elkhorn Area 77, Greenfield 68

Ellsworth 66, New Richmond 62

Florence 77, Phelps 32

Fort Atkinson 58, Whitewater 44

Franklin 68, Racine Horlick 32

Grafton 54, Nicolet 45

Hamilton 84, West Allis Nathan Hale 71

Highland 57, Potosi 54

Homestead 66, Slinger 45

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Waupun 56

Kewaunee 63, Sturgeon Bay 51

Kimberly 86, Hortonville 73

La Crosse Central 79, Sparta 31

Lakeside Lutheran 75, Saint Francis 66

Lancaster 57, Platteville 49

Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Green Bay Southwest 59

Martin Luther 71, Dominican 65

Medford Area 76, Northland Pines 53

Menomonee Falls 82, Whitnall 75

Muskego 73, Middleton 68

Notre Dame 89, Bay Port 64

Oneida Nation 65, Wausaukee 48

Pardeeville 72, Dodgeland 51

Prescott 69, Baldwin-Woodville 45

Racine Lutheran 70, Union Grove 69

Randolph 70, Beaver Dam 63

Reedsville 62, Mishicot 49

Rhinelander 61, Lakeland 52

Rio 67, Oakfield 41

Saint Croix Central 76, Amery 25

Seymour 74, Green Bay West 38

Solon Springs 44, Washburn 35

Stoughton 63, Westosha Central 62

Stratford 63, Prentice 49

Suring 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 44

Three Lakes 59, Elcho 51

Waukesha West 49, Oconomowoc 47

Westfield Area 54, Assumption 29

Wilmot Union 68, Waterford 58

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Shawano 45

Xavier 61, Kiel 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Argyle vs. Johnson Creek, ccd.

Benton vs. Monticello, ccd.

De Pere vs. Sheboygan South, ccd.

Dodgeville vs. Palmyra-Eagle, ccd.

Grantsburg vs. Clear Lake, ccd.

Holmen vs. Aquinas, ccd.

Lena vs. Niagara, ccd.

Loyal vs. Auburndale, ccd.

Mayville vs. Campbellsport, ccd.

Mellen vs. Drummond, ccd.

Milton vs. Jefferson, ccd.

Muskego vs. Waterford, ccd.

Nekoosa vs. Port Edwards, ccd.

Pecatonica vs. Black Hawk, ccd.

Prairie du Chien vs. Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa, ccd.

Sheboygan North vs. Pulaski, ccd.

Spooner vs. Ladysmith, ccd.

Valley Christian vs. Heritage Christian, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Drummond 41, Webster 30

Durand 76, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40

Potosi/Cassville 42, River Ridge 28

Racine Lutheran 50, Dominican 46

St. Croix Falls 73, Northwestern 64

Sun Prairie 55, Edgerton 50, OT

Wisconsin Dells 49, Westfield Area 41

Division I Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Fond du Lac 72, Manitowoc Lincoln 51

Hartford Union 73, West Bend East 58

Kaukauna 78, Appleton West 69

Nicolet 45, Menomonee Falls 41

Sheboygan South 49, Oshkosh North 29

Division I Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Elkhorn Area 54, Badger 40

Mukwonago 59, Waukesha South 37

Waukesha North 52, Hamilton 39

Division I Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Greenfield 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 52

Muskego 58, Burlington 25

Racine Case 56, Racine Horlick 39

Racine Park def. Kenosha Tremper, forfeit

South Milwaukee 60, West Allis Central 44

Wauwatosa West 43, Wauwatosa East 31

Division I Section I=

Regional First Round=

Chippewa Falls 45, River Falls 43

D.C. Everest 61, Appleton North 59

Eau Claire Memorial 52, Holmen 47

Green Bay Preble 55, Bay Port 51

Green Bay Southwest 107, Green Bay East 25

La Crosse Central 55, Marshfield 43

Division II Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Berlin 53, Ripon 46

Luxemburg-Casco 40, Ashwaubenon 29

New London 55, Little Chute 30

Two Rivers 38, Denmark 30

Division II Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Baraboo 68, Portage 42

Delavan-Darien 55, Big Foot 34

Fort Atkinson 59, Turner 50

Monroe 50, Evansville 23

Division II Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Catholic Memorial 71, Whitnall 48

Cudahy 70, Saint Francis 28

Plymouth def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit

Shorewood 50, Brown Deer 48

Wisconsin Lutheran 82, Milwaukee Lutheran 49

Division II Section I=

Regional First Round=

Altoona 72, Ellsworth 53

Ashland 46, Amery 40

Lakeland 78, Wausau East 50

Medford Area 59, Rhinelander 55, OT

Sparta 65, Black River Falls 26

Division III Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Kewaunee 80, Chilton 37

Oconto 56, Menominee Indian 51

Omro def. Nekoosa, forfeit

Southern Door 77, Sturgeon Bay 42

Wautoma 59, Weyauwega-Fremont 27

Division III Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Belleville 61, Platteville 52

Cambridge 64, Clinton 55

Columbus 52, Markesan 31

Lancaster 64, Dodgeville 60

River Valley 46, Viroqua 31

Watertown Luther Prep 59, Poynette 44

Division III Section 4=

Regional First Round=

New Holstein 55, Sheboygan Area Luth. 44

North Fond du Lac 57, Lomira 50

Shoreland Lutheran 61, Racine St. Catherine’s 49

University School of Milwaukee 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40

Division III Section I=

Regional First Round=

Arcadia 57, Mondovi 55

Cumberland def. Spooner, forfeit

Saint Croix Central def. Elk Mound, forfeit

Division IV Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Gillett 62, Crivitz 33

Kohler 56, Living Word Lutheran 42

Manitowoc Lutheran 68, Algoma 39

Reedsville 50, Manawa 36

Sevastopol 54, Gibraltar 31

Division IV Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Elmwood/Plum City 57, Eleva-Strum 35

Iola-Scandinavia 60, Pittsville 30

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Kickapoo 55

Montello 77, Brookwood 41

Wild Rose 41, Pacelli 27

Division IV Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Boscobel 44, Iowa-Grant 27

Darlington 51, Southwestern 40

Deerfield 43, Parkview 27

Palmyra-Eagle 66, Johnson Creek 32

The Prairie School 41, Williams Bay 23

Division IV Section I=

Regional First Round=

Augusta 60, Spring Valley 50

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Washburn 28

Glenwood City 36, Shell Lake 27

Grantsburg 56, Boyceville 42

Marathon 54, Thorp 22

Spencer 64, Abbotsford 54

Division V Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Florence 56, Elcho 26

Lena 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 23

Newman Catholic 51, Mercer 30

Rib Lake 57, Owen-Withee 35

Tigerton 50, Marion 13

Division V Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Gilmanton 40, Alma/Pepin 30

Greenwood 42, Port Edwards 37

Weston 74, New Lisbon 68

Wonewoc-Center 37, Ithaca 27

Division V Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Belmont 62, Benton 31

Catholic Central 75, Juda 41

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 54, Tri-County 21

Fall River 58, Cambria-Friesland 44

Hustisford 38, Central Wisconsin Christian 31

Pecatonica 60, Argyle 51

Division V Section I=

Regional First Round=

Butternut 71, Bayfield 35

Flambeau 53, Cornell 33

Gilman 44, New Auburn 35

Lac Courte Oreilles 54, Birchwood 46

Lake Holcombe 52, Bruce 45

Luck 55, Clayton 47

Turtle Lake 74, Frederic 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McDonell Central vs. Fall Creek, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

