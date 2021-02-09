Myanmar junta cracks down on crowds defying protest ban

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police have cracked down on demonstrators opposing Myanmar’s military coup, firing warning shots and shooting water cannons to disperse crowds that took to the streets in defiance of bans. The U.N office in Myanmar expressed concern about the use of force and reported injuries. Water cannons were used in Mandalay and in the capital, and arrests were reported. The protesters are demanding that power be restored to the deposed civilian government and that its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and others in detention be freed. Amid international condemnation of the coup, New Zealand suspended all military and high-level political contact with Myanmar. Its foreign minister said New Zealand did not recognize the junta as Myanmar’s legitimate government.