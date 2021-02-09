Lakeland and Rhinelander hockey punch their tickets to sectional finals, other area scores

Lakeland and Rhinelander hockey punch their tickets to sectional finals, other area scoresNew
Lakeland Union beat Mosinee 4-1 and Rhinelander stunned #1 Northland Pines 6-4 to advance to sectional finals in hockey on Saturday.
Here's a full list of scores from Tuesday, including girls basketball regional quarterfinals and boys regular season action. If you'd like to add a score, please email sports@waow.com.
BOYS HOCKEY - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
- #4 Rhinelander/Three Lakes 6 #1 Northland Pines 4
- #3 Lakeland 4 #2 Mosinee 1
- #3 SPASH 4 #2 Chippewa Falls 6
GIRLS HOCKEY - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
- #3 Onalaska 3 #2 Marshfield 4
- #3 Northland Pines 1 #2 CW Storm 4
GIRLS BASKETBALL - REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
- D.C. Everest 61 Appleton North 59
- New Auburn 35 Gilman 44
- Tri-County 21 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 54
- Marshfield 43 La Crosse Central 55
- Rhinelander 55 Medford 59
- Wausau East 50 Lakeland 78
- Tomahawk 42 Northland Pines 61
- Abbotsford 54 Spencer 64
- Thorp 22 Marathon 54
- Pacelli 27 Wild Rose 41
- Pittsville 30 Iola-Scandinavia 60
- Newman Catholic 51 Mercer 30
- Owen-Withee 35 Rib Lake 57
- Marion 13 Tigerton 50
- Greenwood 42 Port Edwards 37
BOYS BASKETBALL - REGULAR SEASON
- Chequamegon 57 Abbotsford 74
- Westfield 54 Assumption 29
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55 Shawano 45
- Pacelli 75 Crandon 50