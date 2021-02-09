Skip to Content

Lakeland and Rhinelander hockey punch their tickets to sectional finals, other area scores

New
9:55 pm SportTop Sports StoriesHigh School Sports

Lakeland Union beat Mosinee 4-1 and Rhinelander stunned #1 Northland Pines 6-4 to advance to sectional finals in hockey on Saturday.

Here's a full list of scores from Tuesday, including girls basketball regional quarterfinals and boys regular season action. If you'd like to add a score, please email sports@waow.com.

BOYS HOCKEY - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

  • #4 Rhinelander/Three Lakes 6 #1 Northland Pines 4
  • #3 Lakeland 4 #2 Mosinee 1
  • #3 SPASH 4 #2 Chippewa Falls 6

GIRLS HOCKEY - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

  • #3 Onalaska 3 #2 Marshfield 4
  • #3 Northland Pines 1 #2 CW Storm 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL - REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

  • D.C. Everest 61 Appleton North 59
  • New Auburn 35 Gilman 44
  • Tri-County 21 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 54
  • Marshfield 43 La Crosse Central 55
  • Rhinelander 55 Medford 59
  • Wausau East 50 Lakeland 78
  • Tomahawk 42 Northland Pines 61
  • Abbotsford 54 Spencer 64
  • Thorp 22 Marathon 54
  • Pacelli 27 Wild Rose 41
  • Pittsville 30 Iola-Scandinavia 60
  • Newman Catholic 51 Mercer 30
  • Owen-Withee 35 Rib Lake 57
  • Marion 13 Tigerton 50
  • Greenwood 42 Port Edwards 37

BOYS BASKETBALL - REGULAR SEASON

  • Chequamegon 57 Abbotsford 74
  • Westfield 54 Assumption 29
  • Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55 Shawano 45
  • Pacelli 75 Crandon 50

Brad Hanson

More Stories

Skip to content