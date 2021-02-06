Wind Chill Advisory issued February 6 at 4:30AM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MN

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 6 at 4:30AM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MNUpdated
…PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn
Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.