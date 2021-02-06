Wind Chill Advisory issued February 6 at 3:42AM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 6 at 3:42AM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WINew
…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Today through Sunday Morning…
.Wind chills will be as cold as 20 to 30 below today, and 25 to
35 below tonight into Sunday morning for southeast Minnesota,
northeast Iowa, and southwest into central Wisconsin.
If you have to venture outside this weekend, plan for these
bitter cold wind chills and be sure to wear several layers of warm
clothing. Limit outdoor exposure.
* WHAT…Wind chills 20 to 30 below zero this morning, moderating
into the 5 to 15 below range this afternoon. Very cold wind
chills expected again tonight, as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. Additional
Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.