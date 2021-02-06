Wind Chill Advisory issued February 6 at 3:28AM CST until February 6 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

…BITTERLY COLD CONDITIONS BEGIN THIS MORNING…

.An arctic air mass will bring cold temperatures to the region

through next week. The combination of cold temperatures and wind

will result in hazardous conditions for anyone outdoors without

adequate winter clothing. Dangerously cold conditions are expected

to continue at times throughout the upcoming week.

* WHAT…Wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The combination of wind and cold could lead to

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even colder conditions are anticipated

tonight into Sunday morning, with wind chills reaching 25 to 30

below zero in northeast and east central Wisconsin, and 30 to

40 below zero in north central and central Wisconsin.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite.