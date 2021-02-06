Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

…ANOTHER WIND CHILL ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS

EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Wind chills 20 to 30 below zero this morning, moderating

into the 5 to 15 below range this afternoon. Very cold wind

chills expected again tonight, as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. Additional

Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&