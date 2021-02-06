Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Portage County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The combination of wind and cold could lead to

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even colder conditions are anticipated

tonight into Sunday morning, with wind chills reaching 25 to 30

below zero in northeast and east central Wisconsin, and 30 to

40 below zero in north central and central Wisconsin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite.

&&