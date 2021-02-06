Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — The impeachment trial of Donald Trump is more than an effort to convict the former president over inciting an insurrection. It’s a chance for a public accounting and remembrance of the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in 200 years. In the month since the Jan. 6 siege by a pro-Trump mob trying to overturn the election, defenders of the former president say it’s time to move on. With the trial set to begin Tuesday, many lawmakers have started recounting their personal experiences from that day. For many who were witnesses, onlookers and survivors, it’s not over.