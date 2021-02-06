Indian farmers plan nationwide 3-hour blockade of highways

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers plan to blockade highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. Authorities deployed thousands of security forces mainly outside India’s capital, where farmers have camped at three main sites for more than two months. They say they won’t leave until the government rolls back the laws it says are necessary to modernize Indian agriculture. Several rounds of talks between farmers with the government have failed to produce any breakthroughs. The farmers say the laws will leave them poorer and at the mercy of corporations. Their action is a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The scheduled highway blockade is set to start at noon local time.