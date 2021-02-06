AP Interview: Olympic champion adds voice to #MeToo movement

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The most successful female athlete in Greek sporting history recently alleged that a senior national sailing federation official sexually assaulted her almost 23 years ago. Since Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou shared her story, dozens of other people in Greece have talked publicly about their experiences with sexual misconduct and workplace intimidation in Greece. In an interview with The Associated Press, Bekatorou said she was glad the revelations are having an impact in a country long accustomed to official cronyism and impunity. Bekatorou says the sailing federation official assaulted her the day she celebrated qualifying for the 1998 Olympics. Neither she nor prosecuting authorities have publicly identified the accused official, who has denied the allegations.