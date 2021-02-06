5 key questions for Trump’s Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arguments are set to begin Tuesday in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It appears unlikely that he’ll be convicted after being impeached by the Democratic-controlled House. While many Republicans were harshly critical of Trump for telling supporters to “fight like hell” and go to the Capitol after a rally near the White House on that January day, their criticism has since softened. Most Republicans have avoided defending Trump’s actions. Instead, GOP lawmakers have argued that the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. Democrats and many legal scholars disagree.