Wind Chill Advisory issued February 5 at 9:10PM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MN

…PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 25

below to around 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and

east central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional Wind Chill Advisories may be

needed into mid to late next week.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.