Wind Chill Advisory issued February 5 at 9:10PM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MN

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 5 at 9:10PM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MNUpdated
…PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 25
below to around 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional Wind Chill Advisories may be
needed into mid to late next week.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.