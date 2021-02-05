Wind Chill Advisory issued February 5 at 8:59PM CST until February 6 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

…BITTERLY COLD CONDITIONS BEGIN TONIGHT…

.An arctic air mass will bring cold temperatures to the region

tonight through next week. The combination of cold temperatures

and wind will result in hazardous conditions for anyone outdoors

without adequate winter clothing. Dangerously cold conditions are

expected to continue at times throughout the upcoming week.

* WHAT…Wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From Midnight to Noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The combination of wind and cold could lead to frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.