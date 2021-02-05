Wind Chill Advisory issued February 5 at 3:44AM CST until February 6 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Tonight Into Saturday Morning…

.Wind chills of 20 to 25 below are expected overnight into

Saturday morning across Clark and Taylor Counties. If you have to

go out in the cold, be sure to wear several layers of warm

clothing.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

25 below zero.

* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.