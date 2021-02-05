Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 5 at 3:11AM CST until February 6 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MN

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and
gloves.

