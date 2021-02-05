Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Portage County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From Midnight to Noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The combination of wind and cold could lead to frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

