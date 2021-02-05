Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Portage County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From Midnight to Noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The combination of wind and cold could lead to frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
