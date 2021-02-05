Virus variant accounts for 6% of cases in Germany, rising

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a more contagious variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain now accounts for almost 6% of all cases in Germany. The head of Germany’s disease control agency said labs examined the genome of the virus in more than 30,000 positive samples last week to assess the spread of the variant and two others first found in South Africa and Brazil. He says there are indications that the variant first seen in Britain and now observed in 13 of Germany’s 16 states can lead to more serious illnesses. Germany’s health minister said Friday that despite concerns about the new variants, there are good signs that existing lockdown restrictions are slowing the country’s outbreak.