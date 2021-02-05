UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says hundreds of Europe-bound migrants have been intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libya’s coasts and taken into detention in the last 24 hours. The International Organization for Migration tweeted Friday that more than 1,000 migrants have recently departed from Libyan shores, escaping “dire humanitarian conditions.” The IOM says over 800 of them were stopped by the Libyan coast guard and sent to the country’s notorious detention centers. In the years since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.