Two Vilas Co. sheriff’s deputies, dispatch hailed for life-saving response to medical emergency

VILAS, CO. Wis. (WAOW)-- Two Vilas County Sheriff's Deputies are being hailed for their swift response to a medical emergency and saving a man's life on Thursday.

The dispatch center received a 911 call for a male in a car that was traveling on State Highway 70 who had become unresponsive. Officials say the vehicle pulled over and the man had stopped breathing.

Deputies Benjamin Gauger and Zachary Kozisek responded quickly after being dispatched to the call and when they arrived on scene they began CPR.

Relying on training and experience, deputy Kozisek used his AED to deliver three shocks to the man. Both he and Gauger continued life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived on scene which then transported the man to a hospital.

Dispatch is being praised for quickly getting deputies to the emergency and walking the 911 caller through what to do.