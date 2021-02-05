Tunisia looks to Russia, Pfizer for vaccination program

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities have given emergency authorization to use Russia’s Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine, but haven’t yet ordered any doses. While neighboring Morocco and Algeria have already started vaccinating, Tunisia has yet to receive any vaccines. It’s expected to get its first deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech doses in mid-February. Those are part of a broader arrangement with the COVAX global vaccine program for developing countries and the African CDC that Tunisia hopes will bring in as many as 7 million vaccine doses in the coming months. Tunisia is also negotiating with Russia for possible Sputnik deliveries.