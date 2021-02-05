SPASH hockey takes down Wausau West, other area scores

SPASH hockey takes down Wausau West, other area scoresNew
Here's a look at area scores from Friday, Feb. 5. If you'd like to have your score included, please email sports@waow.com.
BOYS HOCKEY - REGIONAL FINALS
- SPASH 4 Wausau West 1
- Hudson 13 D.C. Everest 0
- Chippewa Falls 8 Wisconsin Rapids 0
- Northland Pines 10 Tomahawk 1
- Rhinelander/Three Lakes 4 Waupaca 2
- Lakeland 3 Marshfield 1
- Mosinee 2 Antigo 1
- New Richmond 11 Medford/Rib Lake 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Athens 48 Assumption 36
- Stratford 66 Chequamegon 58
- Bonduel 54 Weyauwega-Fremont 51
- Gresham Community 81 Tigerton 31
- Lakeland 45 Tomahawk 57
- Marshfield 45 SPASH 53
- Medford 54 Rhinelander 50
- Merrill 86 Wausau East 79
- Mosinee 72 Northland Pines 64
- Wausau West 35 Wisconsin Rapids 55
- Wild Rose 63 Port Edwards 67
- Newman 76 Rib Lake 51
- Auburndale 75 Prentice 41
- Edgar 55 Phillips 41
- Marathon 77 Abbotsford 47
- Spencer 58 Pacelli 89
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Auburndale 76 Prentice 30
- SPASH 66 Merrill 56
- Spencer 50 Colby 45
- Wild Rose 72 Rosholt 61
- Manawa 53 Northland Lutheran 59
- Tomahawk 33 Chequamegon 20
- Amherst 50 Iola-Scandinavia 54
- Newman 25 Assumption 48
- Gilman 30 Loyal 55
- Marathon 27 Stratford 54
- Northland Pines 34 Mosinee 75
- Rhinelander 41 Medford 43
- Tri-County 21 Almond-Bancroft 45
- Wisconsin Rapids 63 Wausau West 74