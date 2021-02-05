Skip to Content

SPASH hockey takes down Wausau West, other area scores

Here's a look at area scores from Friday, Feb. 5. If you'd like to have your score included, please email sports@waow.com.

BOYS HOCKEY - REGIONAL FINALS

  • SPASH 4 Wausau West 1
  • Hudson 13 D.C. Everest 0
  • Chippewa Falls 8 Wisconsin Rapids 0
  • Northland Pines 10 Tomahawk 1
  • Rhinelander/Three Lakes 4 Waupaca 2
  • Lakeland 3 Marshfield 1
  • Mosinee 2 Antigo 1
  • New Richmond 11 Medford/Rib Lake 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Athens 48 Assumption 36
  • Stratford 66 Chequamegon 58
  • Bonduel 54 Weyauwega-Fremont 51
  • Gresham Community 81 Tigerton 31
  • Lakeland 45 Tomahawk 57
  • Marshfield 45 SPASH 53
  • Medford 54 Rhinelander 50
  • Merrill 86 Wausau East 79
  • Mosinee 72 Northland Pines 64
  • Wausau West 35 Wisconsin Rapids 55
  • Wild Rose 63 Port Edwards 67
  • Newman 76 Rib Lake 51
  • Auburndale 75 Prentice 41
  • Edgar 55 Phillips 41
  • Marathon 77 Abbotsford 47
  • Spencer 58 Pacelli 89

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Auburndale 76 Prentice 30
  • SPASH 66 Merrill 56
  • Spencer 50 Colby 45
  • Wild Rose 72 Rosholt 61
  • Manawa 53 Northland Lutheran 59
  • Tomahawk 33 Chequamegon 20
  • Amherst 50 Iola-Scandinavia 54
  • Newman 25 Assumption 48
  • Gilman 30 Loyal 55
  • Marathon 27 Stratford 54
  • Northland Pines 34 Mosinee 75
  • Rhinelander 41 Medford 43
  • Tri-County 21 Almond-Bancroft 45
  • Wisconsin Rapids 63 Wausau West 74

