Ruth Dayan, Israeli fashion designer, dies at 103

JERUSALEM (AP) — Ruth Dayan, the Israeli fashion designer and peace activist who was married to one of the country’s most revered generals, has died at the age of 103. Dayan founded the Maskit fashion house in 1954, whose designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel’s Arab community. She was also an active proponent of peace with the Palestinians and supported charitable causes. She was the first wife of Moshe Dayan, the one-eyed commander who was defense minister during the 1967 war. They were married from 1935 until their divorce in 1971 and had three children together. Israeli media reported her death on Friday.