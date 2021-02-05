Rennie Davis, ‘Chicago Seven’ activist, dies at 80

DENVER (AP) — Rennie Davis, one of the “Chicago Seven” activists who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam War protest outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention that turned violent, has died. He was 80. His wife said Wednesday that Davis died of lymphoma a day earlier at his home in Berthoud, Colorado. A longtime peace activist, Davis was a protest coordinator when some 3,000 demonstrators clashed with police near the convention in Chicago. Davis and four co-defendants were convicted of conspiracy to incite a riot during the trial in 1969 and 1970. A federal appeals court overturned the convictions.