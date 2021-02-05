Palestinian killed in confrontation in West Bank settlement

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says an unarmed Palestinian man was shot and killed in a West Bank settlement after he tried to break into a home and fought with a guard. The military referred to the incident as a “terror attack.” But a spokesman was unable to explain how it came to that conclusion, given that no weapons were found on the suspect or in his car. A Palestinian official identified the deceased as a 34-year-old married father from a nearby village. He did not have any information about what transpired.