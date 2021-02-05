Out of this world: Shepard put golf on moon 50 years ago

Fifty years later, Alan Shepard holds his place in golf history as the only person to hit a shot on the moon. Shepard was the commander of Apollo 14. The mission to the moon ended on Feb. 6, 1971. The final act was Shepard using a 6-iron head attached to a collapsible tool used to collect lunar rocks. He removed two golf balls and hit them for a live TV audience. Turns out the golf balls came from the range at River Oaks Country Club in Houston. The pro was Jack Harden, who made Shepard’s club for an unforgettable shot.