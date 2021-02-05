Norway arrests Syrian teenager on terror suspicion

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s domestic security agency says a Syrian teenager has been arrested in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, on suspicion of planning an act of terror. The agency said the youth, who was arrested Thursday, was aged 16. Norwegian broadcaster The agency head who declined to tell broadcaster NRK whether the attack was planned to take place in Norway. The suspect reportedly has sympathies with the Islamic State extremist group. On Twitter, PST said the boy was to appear before a court in Oslo Friday for a custody hearing, adding the agency would request it to be held behind closed doors.